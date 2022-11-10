Peacock released a photo and clip of the real Jan Broberg appearing in A Friend of the Family Thursday. The season finale premiered Thursday making all nine episodes available now.A Friend of the Family tells the true story of the Broberg family. Their neighbor, Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy), kidnapped Jan (Hendrix Yancey, Mckenna Grace) twice.Jan is an executive producer of A Friend of the Family. She appeared as herself in the series premiere introducing the story.In the season finale, she played Dr. Carr, a real therapist the Broberg family worked with. Colin Hanks and Anna Paquin played Jan's parents, Bob and Mary Ann Broberg.A Friend of the Family premiered Oct. 6 on Peacock with four episodes. The remaining five aired weekly on the streaming service.The Act creator Nick Antosca created A Friend of the Family, working with Jan.