Peacock released a photo and clip of the real Jan Broberg appearing in A Friend of the Family Thursday. The season finale premiered Thursday making all nine episodes available now.

A Friend of the Family tells the true story of the Broberg family. Their neighbor, Robert Berchtold ( Jake Lacy ), kidnapped Jan (Hendrix Yancey, Mckenna Grace ) twice.

Jan is an executive producer of A Friend of the Family. She appeared as herself in the series premiere introducing the story.

In the season finale, she played Dr. Carr, a real therapist the Broberg family worked with. Colin Hanks and Anna Paquin played Jan's parents, Bob and Mary Ann Broberg.

A Friend of the Family premiered Oct. 6 on Peacock with four episodes. The remaining five aired weekly on the streaming service.

The Act creator Nick Antosca created A Friend of the Family, working with Jan.