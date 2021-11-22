Freida Pinto and her husband, Cody Tran, have announced the birth of their first child together, a baby boy named Rumi-Ray.

Pinto, 37, confirmed Rumi-Ray's birth on Instagram Sunday while wishing Tran a happy birthday.

"I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but a Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy," Pinto said alongside photos of Rumi-Ray laying on his father and the actress.

"It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!" she continued.

Tran also uploaded the same photos to Instagram.

"Best birthday gift you could ever ask for. Thank you for our sweet boy. I'm in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior," Tran said.

Pinto announced in October that she and Tran were officially husband and wife. Pinto announced that she was expecting her first child in June alongside photos that displayed her baby bump.