Freida Pinto is going to be a mom.

The 36-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her fiance, Cory Tran.

Pinto shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with Tran. Pinto showed her baby bump in a sleeveless black dress with a red and pink floral print.

"Baby Tran, coming this Fall!" she captioned the post.

Actor Sam Claflin and actresses Mandy Moore, Olivia Munn and Kate Bosworth were among those to congratulate Pinto and Tran in the comments.

"Noooooo way! No way?! So much love and so many congratulations guys. So happy for you," Claflin wrote.

"Congrats sweet friend!!!!" Munn added.

"Ah!!!! Soooooooo happy for you babe congrats beautiful mama," Bosworth said.

Pinto and Tran got engaged in November 2019 on Tran's 33 birthday.

"It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense," Pinto said on Instagram at the time.

"You my love and just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha!" she jokingly added. "All my love with all my heart."

Pinto previously dated her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel.

Pinto is also known for the films Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and Love, Wedding, Repeat. She played Vera on The Path.