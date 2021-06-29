"Noooooo way! No way?! So much love and so many congratulations guys. So happy for you," Claflin wrote.
"Congrats sweet friend!!!!" Munn added.
"Ah!!!! Soooooooo happy for you babe congrats beautiful mama," Bosworth said.
Pinto and Tran got engaged in November 2019 on Tran's 33 birthday.
"It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense," Pinto said on Instagram at the time.
"You my love and just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha!" she jokingly added. "All my love with all my heart."
Pinto previously dated her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel.
Pinto is also known for the films Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and Love, Wedding, Repeat. She played Vera on The Path.
