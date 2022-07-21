Doctor Who icon Freema Agyeman has announced she is leaving the NBC medical drama, New Amsterdam, before the show's Season 5 premiere.

"Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt THANK YOU for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support!" the actress wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

"I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment in her. What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me," Agyeman added. "She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam. While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series. It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 seasons -- those magnificent writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories!"

Season 4 ended with engaged doctors Max (Ryan Eggold) and Helen preparing for their upcoming wedding, but separated by a hurricane.

The cast also includes Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher.