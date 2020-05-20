Freeform has announced it renewed Everything's Gonna Be Okay and Motherland: Fort Salem.

"We couldn't be happier to bring both Everything's Gonna Be Okay and Motherland: Fort Salem back for second seasons. Each show's originality, characters and themes struck a chord with our audience, and we're excited to share the ambitious stories the writers have planned for Season 2," Lauren Corrao, executive vice president of original programming and development at Freeform, said in a press release Tuesday.

"We have a strong slate ahead, and with our young adult audience coming of age in a time that will forever impact their lives, we owe it to them to tell bold, authentic stories that reflect who they are and where they are going."

Everything's Gonna Be Okay is a a comedy created, executive produced and stars Josh Thomas. It is about a man in his 20s raising his two teenage half-sisters after the death of their father.

The show's ensemble includes Kayla Cromer, Adam Faison and Maeve Press.

Motherland: Fort Salem is a thriller set in an alternate, present-day America where witches work with the U.S. government to defend the country using supernatural tactics and weapons. The series stars Taylor Hicks on, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee.

It is written and was created by Eliot Laurence, with Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick serving as executive producers.