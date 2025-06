Freeform / Max Montgomery

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/21/2025



ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

The premiere of Freeform's revamp of has been announced by the network.will debut its 21st season with a two-episode event on Thursday, July 31 at 9PM ET/PT on Freeform.Subsequent episodes will air weekly at 10PM ET/PT.Shortly after each new episode is released, will also be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.As previously announced, the 21st season will feature Heidi Klum returning as the host of 'following an eight-year absence from the series.Heidi will be joined by judges Nina Garcia and Law Roach, with Christian Siriano taking on the role of a mentor for the contestants.Nina will be reprising her role as a judge, while Law -- who had only appeared as a guest judge on Season 20 -- will be serving as a judge for the first time.Freeform had announced in November 2024 that will have a new home on Freeform.The network had revealed that 's 21st season will consist of 10 episodes and be a "refresh" for "one of television's most successful reality competition series, making more dreams for aspiring fashion designers come true."ABC Entertainment executive Simran Sethi recently said the "iconic television juggernaut" that is "complements the pop-culture spirit" at Freeform."We are excited to welcome the original series to the Disney family... [and give] viewers the chance to once again share in discovering the next generation of exceptionally talented fashion designers," Simran said.Heidi had served as host of alongside Tim Gunn when the series originally launched on Bravo in 2004.The show aired on Bravo for five seasons until it moved to Lifetime, where stayed until 2017. Heidi and Tim stepped away from the series after the Season 16 finale aired in November 2017.Heidi said at the time of her departure, "After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to , a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart," People reported."I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers," she added.Heidi and Tim told People once their run on came to an end that their "baby" was all grown up and it was time to move on."We love our baby and we wish our baby good luck. But now we're ready to pop out a new one ," Heidi said, referring to the pair's new show at the time, Making the Cut, which ultimately streamed on Prime Video for three seasons from 2020 to 2022.Following Heidi and Tim's exit from , Bravo rebooted the show for a seventeenth season. Bravo then continued to air Seasons 18 through 20.The most recent season of aired as an All Stars season in 2023 and crowned Bishme Cromartie the winner.When Heidi and Tim worked on Making the Cut, Karlie Kloss took over hosting duties for Season 17 and Season 18 of , and Christian served as mentor.For Season 19 and Season 20, Christian took over for Karlie, and he fulfilled both the hosting and mentor roles.follows a group of aspiring fashion designers as they compete against each other in weekly challenges.After completing their runway looks, the designers dress models, who then showcase the designs on a runway for the show's judging panel.In addition to seven seasons of All Stars, the franchise has also launched : Junior and : Under the Gunn spinoffs.Over the years, has launched the careers of many successful designers -- including Christian, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello and Bishme Cromartie.is being produced by Spyglass Media Group and Alfred Street Industries.Heidi, Christian and Nina are serving as executive producers of alongside Gary Barber, Sean Hoagland, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Michael Rucker, and San Heng.