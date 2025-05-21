Nina will be reprising her role as a judge, while Law -- who had only appeared as a guest judge on Season 20 -- will be serving as a judge for the first time.
Freeform had announced in November 2024 that Project Runway will have a new home on Freeform.
The network had revealed that Project Runway's 21st season will consist of 10 episodes and be a "refresh" for "one of television's most successful reality competition series, making more dreams for aspiring fashion designers come true."
ABC Entertainment executive Simran Sethi recently said the "iconic television juggernaut" that is Project Runway "complements the pop-culture spirit" at Freeform.
"We are excited to welcome the original series to the Disney family... [and give] viewers the chance to once again share in discovering the next generation of exceptionally talented fashion designers," Simran said.
Heidi had served as host of Project Runway alongside Tim Gunn when the series originally launched on Bravo in 2004.
The show aired on Bravo for five seasons until it moved to Lifetime, where Project Runway stayed until 2017. Heidi and Tim stepped away from the series after the Season 16 finale aired in November 2017.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Heidi said at the time of her departure, "After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart," People reported.
"I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers," she added.
Heidi and Tim told People once their run on Project Runway came to an end that their "baby" was all grown up and it was time to move on.
"We love our baby and we wish our baby good luck. But now we're ready to pop out a new one," Heidi said, referring to the pair's new show at the time, Making the Cut, which ultimately streamed on Prime Video for three seasons from 2020 to 2022.
Over the years, Project Runway has launched the careers of many successful designers -- including Christian, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello and Bishme Cromartie.
Project Runway is being produced by Spyglass Media Group and Alfred Street Industries.
Heidi, Christian and Nina are serving as executive producers of Project Runway alongside Gary Barber, Sean Hoagland, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Michael Rucker, and San Heng. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.