The Ryan Reynolds-Jodie Comer action-comedy, Free Guy, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $28.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Don't Breathe 2 at No. 2 with $10.6 million, followed by Jungle Cruise at No. 3 with $9 million, Respect at No. 4 with $8.8 million and The Suicide Squad at No. 5 with $7.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Old at No. 6 with $2.4 million, Black Widow at No. 7 with $2 million, Stillwater at No. 8 with $1.3 million, The Green Knight at No. 9 with $1.2 million and Space Jam: A New Legacy at No. 10 with $1.1 million.

This week's Top 10 films grossed a total of about $72.5 million, whereas last week's was about $62.4 million when The Suicide Squad led the box office.