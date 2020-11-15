The Vince Vaughn-Kathryn Newton horror-comedy Freaky is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $3.7 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 on the weekend roster was Let Him Go with $1.8 million, followed by The War with Grandpa at No. 3 with $1.3 million, Come Play at No. 4 with $1.1 million and Honest Thief at No. 5 with $800,000.

Rounding out the top tier were Tenet at No. 6 with $735,000, Guardians of the Galaxy at No. 7 with $406,000, True to the Game 2 at No. 8 with $288,000, Toy Story at No. 9 with $222,000 and Elf at No. 10 with $170,000.