Horror comedy Freaky is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $1.2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The War with Grandpa with $733,067, followed by Let Him Go at No. 3 with $710,000, Come Play at No. 4 with $550,000 and The Santa Clause at No. 5 with $461,000.

Rounding out the top tier are Honest Thief at No. 6 with $452,000, Vanguard at No. 7 with $400,000, Tenet at No. 8 with $360,000, The Last Vermeer at No. 9 with $225,000 and Gekijouban Fatw/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel -- III. Spring Song at No. 10 with $200,000.