A revival of comedy series Frasier is being eyed at Paramount+, the streaming service that is taking the place of CBS All Access on March 4.

Variety confirmed with sources that the Frasier revival is in discussions at Paramount+, however, the discussions are in the very early stages.

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that a new Frasier is under consideration at the streaming service from ViacomCBS, along with TV Line.

Paramount+ and CBS Studios have declined to comment.

Frasier starred Kelsey Grammer in the lead role, with David Hyde Pierce as Frasier's brother Niles Crane, John Mahoney as Frasier's dad Martin Crane, Jane Leeves as caretaker Daphne Moon and Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, Frasier's radio show producer.

Mahoney died at the age of 77 in February 2018.

The series, which ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, was a spinoff of Cheers as Frasier moved to Seattle.

Frasier discussed a potential revival while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden in February 2019. Grammer suggested that the revival could take place in Chicago where his character left for in the final episode of Frasier and deal with the death of Mahoney.

"The first like principle is that it is a different story basically. Same group of characters, but in a different setting. Something has changed in their lives," Grammer said at the time.