The series, which ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, was a spinoff of Cheers as Frasier moved to Seattle.
Frasier discussed a potential revival while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden in February 2019. Grammer suggested that the revival could take place in Chicago where his character left for in the final episode of Frasier and deal with the death of Mahoney.
"The first like principle is that it is a different story basically. Same group of characters, but in a different setting. Something has changed in their lives," Grammer said at the time.
