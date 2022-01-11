Fraser Olender says he felt jealous during a night with his Below Deck co-stars Rayna Lindsey and Jake Foulger.

The television personality said on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that he believes Lindsey and Foulger hooked up on Below Deck.

Olender shared a three-way kiss with Lindsey and Foulger in Below Deck Season 9. Lindsey and Foulger have flirted throughout the season, and Olender was asked on WWHL if he believes Lindsey and Foulger hooked up one night after he left the room.

"Yeah, things got heated and you know, that's why I left," he said. "I didn't want to let myself get involved in anything I didn't want to be in, and I didn't want to be involved with that."

Olender was also asked if he felt jealous or sad to be the third wheel.

"Yeah, it did. I can't lie, in the moment I was a bit like, ugh," he said. "But it was just a bit seedy, also I don't enjoy Norbert, so I thought get myself out of this [expletive] and go find myself some peace and quiet on my own."

Below Deck is a Bravo reality series that follows the crew of a superyacht during charter season. Olender serves as 2nd steward in Season 9, with Lindsey as deckhand and Foulger as lead deckhand.