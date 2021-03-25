Frankie Muniz is a new dad.

The 35-year-old actor recently welcomed his first child, a son, with his wife, Paige Price.

Muniz shared the news Wednesday on Instagram Stories alongside a video of himself holding his baby boy.

"I love my baby so much. And I love my wife more than ever! @pogmuniz," he captioned the post.

Muniz also professed his love for his son in the video.

"I'm a dad, guys," he said. "I love him so much. I love my wife so much."

Muniz and Price married in February 2020 on the fourth anniversary of when they first met.

"Every single moment of Feb. 21 was perfect," Muniz said on Instagram. "I always thought it was such a cliche for people to claim their wedding day as the best day of their life ... No, my wedding day was literally the best day of my life!"

Muniz and Price announced on their YouTube channel in September that they were expecting their first child.

"We were shocked and thrilled to hear the news that we're going to be parents," the couple said.

Muniz is known for playing the title character on Malcolm in the Middle. He has since competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 25, which aired in 2017.