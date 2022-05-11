Frankie Grande is a married man.

The 39-year-old singer, actor and YouTube personality married his partner, Hale Leon, at a Star Wars-themed wedding May 4 on Star Wars Day in Boca Raton, Fla.

Grande shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos from the celebration.

"Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande!! Yup! We're MARRIED! Surprise! Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy," he captioned the post.

Grande said his mom, Joan Grande, officiated "the most beautiful ceremony," which was attended by Grande and Leon's immediate families.

The couple plan to host a "Wedding Ball" with friends in the coming months.

"I am the happiest I've ever been... I'm married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honored to be your husband," Grande said.

Grande's sister, singer Ariana Grande, wished the couple well on Instagram Stories.

"i love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games," Ariana Grande wrote.

"hale, i adore you. you are the most happy-making and divine addition to all of our lives. thank you for loving him the way that you do. it's all i've ever wanted for him," she added.

Grande is known for appearing in Big Brother Season 16 and performing in the Broadway musicals Rock of Ages and Mamma Mia!