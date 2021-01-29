Good Morning America is giving a glimpse of The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears.

The ABC morning show shared a preview Friday of the new documentary, which explores singer Britney Spears ' conservatorship.

In 2008, Spears was placed under a conservatorship led by her father, Jamie Spears, following issues in her personal life. Spears has remained under the court-ordered guardianship since.

In the Framing Britney Spears first look, Spears' former attorney Adam Streisand said Spears opposed the conservatorship and her father being named conservator.

"Britney did not want her father to be the conservator of her person, the person who makes decisions about her medical care and treatment, so on and so forth," Streisand said. "She also didn't want him controlling her finances."

The documentary also explores #FreeBritney, a fan-led movement that believes Spears is being controlled against her will and that the conservatorship should be lifted.

"If I'm wrong and one day Britney does come and out and tells us that we're wrong and leave her alone, we will do just that," #FreeBritney activist Leanne Simmons said.

In 2019, Jodi Montgomery was appointed as Spears' temporary conservator following Jamie Spears' health issues. In a court filing in August, Spears' lawyers said the singer is "strongly opposed" to her father returning to the role.

