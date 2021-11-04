FOX has announced it is reviving its dating competition series, Joe Millionaire, for a new season nearly 20 years after it initially debuted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer is expected to premiere on the network in January. It will be available on the free streaming service Tubi after its television run.

The new edition of the show will feature 20 women vying for the affection of two handsome men, one of whom is a millionaire. The catch is, the contestants don't know which eligible bachelor is rich.

"This revival of Joe Millionaire represents a potent combination: one of the most innovative and popular dating shows of all time with SallyAnn Salsano, who ranks among the most fearless producers in the business," Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for FOX Entertainment, said in a statement Wednesday.

"I've long admired Joe Millionaire for its daring premise, and since the moment I joined FOX, I've wanted to bring it back in the spotlight in a whole new way for both new viewers and fans of the original."

Salsano's credits include Jersey Shore, Paradise Hotel and Peace of Mind with Taraji.

Joe Millionaire -- starring Evan Marriott and hosted by Alex McLeod -- debuted in 2003.

Season 1 reruns are now airing on Tubi.