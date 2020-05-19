Fox has renewed family sitcom Last Man Standing and medical drama The Resident for additional seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network announced in a press release Tuesday that Last Man Standing, starring Tim Allen , was renewed for Season 9, while The Resident, with Matt Czuchry , will return for Season 4.

"The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we're so pleased they will be returning next season," Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said. "We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television."

Last Man Standing, which initially aired for six seasons on ABC, follows Mike Baxter (Allen), a husband and father of three who is the director of marketing for a chain of sporting goods stores. The series averages more than 8 million multi-platform viewers, and is Fox's most-watched comedy.

The Resident follows the personal and professional lives of Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry) and other doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital. The series averages nearly 10 million multi-platform viewers.