Fox announced Thursday the network has renewed Fantasy Island for a second season. Ahead of the new season, a holiday special airs Dec. 21 at 8 p.m EST.

The revival of the classic TV drama premiered Aug. 10. Roselyn Sanchez stars as Elena Roarke, who continues to run her ancestor Mr. Roarke's (Ricardo Montalban in the original series) resort.

At the resort, guests arrive to experience their ultimate fantasy. This allows the series to welcome a revolving cast of guest stars.

Kiara Barnes joins Sanchez as a series regular. Barnes plays Ruby Akuda, a woman with a terminal illness who joins Elena on the island.

The holiday special is a two hour episode called "Welcome to the Snow Globe." Lindsey Kraft plays a woman looking for Mr. Right, and the island provides her Eddie Cahill.

Mackenzie Astin also stars on "Welcome to the Snow Globe." He plays a mysterious guest named Mr. Jones. Meanwhile the island plays Secret Santa.

Liz Craft and Sarah Fain created the Fox incarnation of Fantasy Island. They also executive produce.