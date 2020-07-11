Fox said it has ordered a second season of its dysfunctional family comedy, The Moodys, starring Denis Leary.

Season 1 featured six episodes and focused on a Chicago couple as they celebrated Christmas with their three adult children. It aired last December.

The cast includes Elizabeth Perkins, Francois Arnaud, Chelsea Frei and Jay Baruchel.

"With The Moodys, we set out to brand the holidays in the only way Fox can -- bold and unconventional. What we ended up with was a special show -- and a family -- everyone at the network fell in love with," Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement Friday.

"Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill perfectly captured the hysterics of Christmas, with sharp banter and real moments of family togetherness brought to life by Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins and the rest of the incredible cast."