Fox announced Tuesday it has cast the lead in its Fantasy Island reboot. Roselyn Sanchez will play Elena Roarke, the host of Fantasy Island.

Ricardo Montalban played Mr. Roarke in the original series, and Michael Pena played him in Blumhouse's horror film adaptation in 2020. Fox's press release confirms that Elena Roarke is a descendant of the original Roarke.

Elena Roarke has taken over Fantasy Island "to uphold her family's legacy" according to Fox's press release. Fox adds that Elena maintains a calm exterior despite her responsibilities on the island.

Sanchez previously starred in the series Grand Hotel, Devious Maids and Without a Trace. She also appeared in movies such as Rush Hour 2, Act of Valor and Chasing Papi.

On Fantasy Island, visitors attend a luxury resort where their greatest fantasy is fulfilled. The premise allowed guest stars to come in and out of the show every week.

Additional regular cast on Fox's reboot includes Kiara Barnes as new character Ruby Okoro, a woman with a terminal illness, and John Gabriel Rodriguez as Javier, the pilot who transports people to and from the island.

Fox previously ordered the Fantasy Island reboot from creators Liz Craft and Sarah Fain in December. The network announced the show's August premiere earlier this month.

Now, Fox confirms Fantasy Island will premiere Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT. The show is currently filming in Puerto Rico.