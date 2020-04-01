Adam Schlesinger, bassist and founding member of the alternative rock band Fountains of Wayne, died Wednesday of coronavirus complications. He was 52.

His death was reported by Variety, Billboard and EW.com.

Schlesinger's bandmate Chris Collingwood tweeted out a statement from the musician's family on Tuesday.

It read: "Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family. He's on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all the love and support."

The New York-born, New Jersey-raised artist also performed with the bands Tinted Windows and Ivy during his decades-long career.

He was an Emmy-winning songwriter for the TV show My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, picked up a Grammy in 2010 for his contributions to the comedy album, A Stephen Colbert Christmas, and earned an Oscar nod for writing the theme song to Tom Hanks ' 1996 film, That Thing You Do!

He collaborated with Sarah Silverman on the upcoming Off-Broadway show The Bedwetter and had been working with Fran Drescher and Rachel Bloom on a stage musical based on the sitcom The Nanny.

He was divorced and is survived by two daughters.