Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Foundation.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the sci-fi drama Monday featuring Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, a mathematics professor, and Lee Pace as Brother Day, the emperor of the fictional Galactic Empire.

The preview shows Seldon (Harris) and Day (Pace) face off after Seldon predicts the fall of the empire. Seldon does so based on psychohistory, a science that allows him to predict the future.

"The Galactic Empire has brought peace to thousands of worlds, but the beliefs of one man now threaten their very existence," an official description reads.

Foundation is based on the Isaac Asimov book series. The series is written, created and produced by David S. Goyer, who serves as showrunner. Josh Friedman co-wrote and created the show.

"In the decades since the Foundation series first saw print, Asimov's prophetic science-fiction work has never been more relevant than it is now," Goyer said in a statement.

"Whether you're a fan of the novels or simply someone craving a mind-blowing epic, I'm excited to share with you what we've created," he added.

Foundation premieres Sept. 24 on Apple TV+.