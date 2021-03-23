A foul ball rocketed into a fan's beer during spring training at Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., showering the section with beer.

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy drilled a foul ball into the stands, where it smashed a fan's beer, sending a spray of liquid over the section.

The Los Angeles Angels posted a replay on Twitter. The fan received more beer and a bat autographed by center fielder Mike Trout.

Photographer Mark Rebilas captured images at the moment of impact and the resulting spray.

"Felt bad for his 12 dollar loss until #angels delivered more beer and @MikeTrout signed bat!" Rebilas posted on Twitter.