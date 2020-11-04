Fortune Feimster appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show Wednesday and discussed how she knew she was meant to be with wife Jacquelyn Smith after the pair made a pact while watching Dateline.

Feimster said she and Smith sat down to watch Dateline early in their relationship and both asked not to be killed by the other at the same time.

"At the same time we look at each other and we go, 'Promise me you'll never murder me!' And I was like, 'You were thinking that too? Oh my gosh, we're meant to be,'" Feimster recalled.

"We made a pact not to murder each other. We shook hands and said, 'I promise never to murder you' and I was like, 'You're the one for me,'" the comedian continued.

Feimster and Smith recently got married in October at a rented house with an ocean view in Malibu.

Feimster released in January her Netflix stand-up special titled Sweet & Salty. The 40-year-old will next be seen in comedy film Chick Fight.