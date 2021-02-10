Fortune Feimster says the best part of marrying amid the COVID-19 pandemic was saving a lot of money.

The 40-year-old actress and comedian discussed her wedding to Jacquelyn Smith during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Feimster and Smith married in October at an intimate beach wedding in Malibu. The couple married with just "a couple friends" in attendance and included their families via Zoom.

On WWHL, Feimster was asked to name the best and worst parts of marrying during the pandemic.

"Well, the best part is you save a lot of money, because you can't have many people coming to your wedding," the star said. "The worst part is we weren't able to have our family with us, but we Zoomed them.

"We'll have a party after the pandemic," she added.

Feimster and Smith originally planned to have a "big wedding" with their friends and family. Feimster's former The Mindy Project co-star Mindy Kaling offered to officiate the wedding but did not due to the pandemic.

"We would have totally had Mindy marry us, that would have been our choice, but we didn't really want to ask someone to do that during a pandemic," Feimster said. "We thought that was kind of getting them out of their pod."

"We actually hired a same-day marriage person. It was someone we didn't even know," she added. "Hopefully Mindy's not mad. I think she's fine."

On WWHL, Feimster also discussed her impersonation of former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Chelsea.

"They did not care for it. I think her dad got really upset at it. A lot of people really loved it, and then I got a lot of hate mail," she said. "My version was over-the-top, ridiculous ... It was meant to just be fun and poke fun."

Feimster played Collette Kimball-Kinney on The Mindy Project. She will next appear with Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and Vanessa Bayer in the film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which premieres on VOD services Friday.