Epic Games has announced that Fortnite Season 3 has been delayed until June 17, citing recent events connected to the death of George Floyd and the protests taking place nationwide.

"Recent events are a heavy reminder of ongoing injustices in society, from the denial of basic human rights to the impact of racism both overt and subtle against people of color. We're acutely aware of the pain our friends, families, team members, players and communities are experiencing," Epic Games said in a statement.

"We believe in equality and justice, diversity and inclusion, and that these fundamentals are above politics. The team is eager to move Fortnite forward, but we need to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families and their communities," the developer continued.

Epic Games previously delayed Season 3 until June 11. Season 2, which had a spy theme and added Marvel's Deadpool to the title, launched in February.

Epic Games also delayed Fortnite live event, The Device, to June 15.

Fortnite, a popular online multiplayer shooter, will be released for the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when the new consoles launch later this year.