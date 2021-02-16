Popular video game Fortnite will host an animated short film festival this week.

The Fortnite Presents Short Nite virtual event will feature a collection of animated short films from around the world.

The film festival will begin streaming in Party Royale mode Friday at 2 p.m. EST and repeat for 24 hours. The total run time for the collection of short films is roughly 30 minutes.

The collection will consist of 12 films, including Bench, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bench is directed by Rich Webber and is long-listed for a BAFTA Award.

The short films will be available to watch with subtitles.

Fortnite will release a jumbo popcorn emote Thursday at 7 p.m. ET ahead of the festival.

Fortnite has hosted a number of other virtual events in its Party Royale space, including concerts by BTS, Travis Scott and J Balvin.