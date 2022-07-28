A stage play based on the classic 1952 film, High Noon, is heading to Broadway in 2023.

Forrest Gump and A Star is Born screenwriter Eric Roth penned the drama, which is being produced by Paula Wagner and Hunter Arnold.

Spring Awakening and Once on This Island director Michael Arden is helming the show, which will become the first western play to premiere on Broadway in more than 85 years.

No casting or theater have been announced yet.

"When Eric Roth presented his vision for a stage adaptation of High Noon, I immediately saw the potential for a theatrical presentation of the iconic story about doing the right thing in spite of public opinion and external pressure," Wagner said in a statement.

"More relevant today than ever, Stanley Kramer 's film continues to captivate audiences with a classic western portrayal of a person standing up for what is right in the face of apathy and rejection," she added. "Mr. Roth will bring these classic characters to life in a timeless situation of bravery and civic responsibility. The talent and vision of director Michael Arden will provide a fresh perspective on these classic themes. Hunter and I are looking forward to bringing High Noon to its rightful place on the stage."

Like the movie, the play will take place in real time over the course of two hours.

The film, which starred Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly, won seven Oscars and is enshrined in the National Film Registry because of its cultural significance.