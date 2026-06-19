Former The Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman has revealed she's expecting her second baby with husband Blaine Hart.

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"Harper, the BIG SIS coming this fall!" Andi captioned family photos on Thursday, June 18.

"So grateful for baby #2 to join the crew. These are truly what our dreams are made of."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

In the photos, Andi and Blaine's first-born child, daughter Harper Bell, was wearing a "Big Sister" jean jacket and holding a strip of ultrasound photos of the new baby.

Andi subsequently shared via Instagram Stories, "1st baby: I was mostly excited for Blaine. 2nd baby: Mostly excited for Harper."

Many members of Bachelor Nation congratulated the happy couple on their little bundle of joy.

Hannah Ann Sluss commented, "Absolutely amazing. Beautiful family."

Hannah Brown wrote, "Yayy!! Congrats!!"

Rachel Recchia chimed in, "Congratulations," and Ali Fedotowsky added, "So exciting! Congratulations to your sweet fam!"

Becca Kufrin added, "Yay! Congrats to you all, Harper is going to be such a sweet big sis."

Andi, who starred on The Bachelorette's tenth season, gave birth to Harper in December 2024.

Andi wrote on Instagram at the time, "Introducing ... Harper Bell Hart. Our sweet girl came into this world at a solid 7lbs 13 ounces and tall like her Daddy at 20.5 inches! We are more in love with her than we could ever have imagined."

"I cry on the spot just looking at her and Dad is completely wrapped around her cute little finger," she added.

"He even chose her middle name which is short for Bellissima, the Italian word for 'beautiful.' An ode to a place that has been a magical part of so many milestones in our lives and now will continue to be a part of her for forever."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Andi and Blaine revealed they were expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post in August 2024.

"Future Mom + Dad!!!! To say we are over the moon is an understatement! Baby Hart coming later this year," the couple wrote, only days before revealing they had a baby girl on the way.

Andi and Blaine got married on May 31, 2023 in a "dreamy" three-day celebration in Sorrento, Italy.

Andi and Blaine chose to exchange vows in the same location where they had reconnected in Summer 2021 after her time on The Bachelor franchise.

The couple later celebrated their union with a large group of family and friends in Andi's hometown of Atlanta, GA.

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Andi and Blaine met more than a decade ago, but their relationship didn't take off until Summer 2021.

"It's kind of a crazy story. We actually met at a party when we were both in college," Andi told People in June 2023.

"Blaine was playing baseball at Furman University and one of my friends was his teammate. We met and then I never heard from him again until 15 years later in Italy."

Blaine apparently started DMing Andi on Instagram and asked her if she wanted to go for drinks when they both happened to be in Italy at the time.

Andi and Blaine went Instagram official on New Year's Eve, when they were ringing in 2022.

Andi revealed she was in love in February 2022, and then she accepted a marriage proposal from Blaine in March of that year.

Blaine popped the question on a beach in Los Angeles, CA, with a ring designed by the same jeweler who had created Andi's mother's engagement ring about 40 years ago.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

After Andi and Blaine got engaged, they bought and moved into a house together in Greenville, SC. Andi had been hoping Blaine would move to Los Angeles, but he apparently won that debate.

Andi previously told People that she wanted to "protect" Blaine from the public eye for as long as she could.

"But it's fun for me to share it now, and it makes me feel good to see that people are truly happy that I finally found love," she said at the time.

Andi, a former assistant district attorney from Atlanta, found fame when she appeared on The Bachelor's 18th season.

Andi proceeded to star on The Bachelorette's tenth season, when she rejected runner-up Nick Viall and got engaged to winner Josh Murray. The finale aired in July 2014.

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Andi and Josh announced their split in early January 2015. Almost two months later, Andi took to Twitter to reveal she was moving to New York City. She later relocated to California in June 2020.

Andi has written two tell-all memoirs, It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After as well as Single State of Mind, the first of which bashes Josh and how he had treated her during their short-lived relationship.

Andi had accused Josh of being verbally abusive, temperamental and controlling in her book -- which Josh in turn called "fiction."

"I was disgusted with myself for what I put up with. I was a strong, independent woman and I allowed [Josh] to be [emotionally abusive]. Now, I know I don't want someone jealous or controlling. I know what won't make me happy in [the future]," Andi told People in 2016.

Andi admitted in January 2021 that she would have made very different choices on The Bachelorette if she could go back and do it all over again.

"Honestly, if I had to pick a different person from my season it would not have been Nick, who was second. It would have been Chris Soules, who was third," Andi said on the Dax Holt and Adam Glyn's "Hollywood Raw" podcast.

"He was my buddy, my friend. I really liked Nick and Josh... Chris was like my safety blanket. He was the guy I could go on a date with and I knew that we would have a good time. There wasn't a ton of pressure."

Andi said her love for Blaine is totally different -- in the best way -- from what she had felt in past relationships.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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