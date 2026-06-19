Becca Kufrin added, "Yay! Congrats to you all, Harper is going to be such a sweet big sis."
Andi, who starred on The Bachelorette's tenth season, gave birth to Harper in December 2024.
Andi wrote on Instagram at the time, "Introducing ... Harper Bell Hart. Our sweet girl came into this world at a solid 7lbs 13 ounces and tall like her Daddy at 20.5 inches! We are more in love with her than we could ever have imagined."
"I cry on the spot just looking at her and Dad is completely wrapped around her cute little finger," she added.
"He even chose her middle name which is short for Bellissima, the Italian word for 'beautiful.' An ode to a place that has been a magical part of so many milestones in our lives and now will continue to be a part of her for forever."
Andi and Josh announced their split in early January 2015. Almost two months later, Andi took to Twitter to reveal she was moving to New York City. She later relocated to California in June 2020.
Andi has written two tell-all memoirs, It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After as well as Single State of Mind, the first of which bashes Josh and how he had treated her during their short-lived relationship.
Andi had accused Josh of being verbally abusive, temperamental and controlling in her book -- which Josh in turn called "fiction."
"I was disgusted with myself for what I put up with. I was a strong, independent woman and I allowed [Josh] to be [emotionally abusive]. Now, I know I don't want someone jealous or controlling. I know what won't make me happy in [the future]," Andi told People in 2016.
Andi admitted in January 2021 that she would have made very different choices on The Bachelorette if she could go back and do it all over again.
"Honestly, if I had to pick a different person from my season it would not have been Nick, who was second. It would have been Chris Soules, who was third," Andi said on the Dax Holt and Adam Glyn's "Hollywood Raw" podcast.
"He was my buddy, my friend. I really liked Nick and Josh... Chris was like my safety blanket. He was the guy I could go on a date with and I knew that we would have a good time. There wasn't a ton of pressure."
Andi said her love for Blaine is totally different -- in the best way -- from what she had felt in past relationships.