After Tayshia's representative announced in late November 2021 the Season 16 The Bachelorette star and Zac had decided to part ways, Tayshia first publicly mentioned her broken engagement and called herself "heartbroken" while co-hosting The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All for Season 18, which aired in December.
Now that about two months have passed, a source said Tayshia, 31, and Zac, 36, are "still in communication" with each other, according toUs Weekly.
"There are some lingering matters between them that haven't been resolved yet," the source said. "They were working on projects together, planning things, and it seems like there isn't closure yet."
Although the source claimed Tayshia hasn't been "very responsive" to Zac, the pair reportedly haven't "cut each other out of their lives completely."
"There isn't bad blood between them," the source noted, "they just aren't close anymore."
Tayshia and Zac haven't revealed any details about their split, but an insider told Us late last year they "couldn't fully commit to each other" due to their busy schedules and they "eventually realized it wasn't going to work and their relationship ran its course."
"Zac is very into his Release Recovery Foundation work and Tayshia has her own thing going on. With her schedule, they have been spending a lot of time apart," the insider said.
And the addiction specialist reportedly has no desire to win his ex-fiancee back.
"It's more him still having to figure things out post-split between what they had and also move on from the bond she had with his family and friends," the source shared, adding however that Zac "gets a bit emotional" when he brings Tayshia up in conversation.
Both Tayshia and Zac have just been trying to move forward with their lives, according to the magazine.
According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, The Men Tell All special filmed on November 22, the same day Tayshia's publicist issued the statement about Tayshia and Zac's breakup.
"I'm so proud of her for being so professional and being able to show up and put a smile on her face and do a great job hosting while going through it," Kaitlyn said at the time.
"I know she was just really struggling that day because the news had broke, and she was really upset... I saw her in the trailer so upset, she was having anxiety. And I was like, 'You don't have to address this if you don't want to.'"
Tayshia and Zac got engaged when Season 16 of The Bachelorette wrapped filming in August 2020, and they broke up nearly one year after their engagement aired on ABC in December 2020.
Tayshia, quiet and hesitant, went on to reveal, "Umm, all in all, all I have to say is that I am heartbroken. But we tried really hard and I love him very much. And I'm not sure what the future hold."
Tayshia, trying to hold back tears, acknowledged her situation was "really tough," before walking off the stage in attempt to compose herself for interviews with Michelle's cast of Season 18 The Bachelorette suitors.
However, Tayshia did not reveal any specifics on why her relationship with Zac failed and whether the breakup was mutual.
Tayshia explained in early December why she didn't say more about her split from Zac while confirming the breakup news on that Men Tell All broadcast.
The split came as a big surprise to fans considering Tayshia and Zac had put on a united front on November 7 when they ran the New York City Marathon together, and Zac gushed about his then-fiancee on Instagram the following day.
Not only did Zac call the world "a better place" with Tayshia in it, but he also wrote, "The untold story about @tayshia is one of humility and courage. She would never tell the world how truly inspiring her performance was yesterday at the @nycmarathon but I will."
"Leading up to Sunday she did dozens of interviews where she could have talked about her chronic knee/back pain or her inability to train due to her insane schedule but instead she talked about her charity of choice, @worldvisionusa, and how grateful she was for all the support from family, friends, fans and strangers," he continued.
Zac claimed Tayshia "is allergic to excuses" and "could have bailed at anytime in the past four months" but chose to stick with her training.
"Her PR team would have handled it, but that is just not who she is. She said she was going to do something and she did it. No one will remember her 'time' but the fact that she went out and ran... this race in 4 hours and 40 minutes is heroic and shows the power of believing in yourself," Zac gushed.
"I will be forever grateful to have had a front row seat to her performance yesterday."
And ahead of the big race, Zac told People that he was excited things were about to calm down for Tayshia and himself.
"We're really looking forward to kicking back after we get done and really spending some time here in New York," Zac said.
"With our schedules and how everything's worked out, we're just super excited to take advantage of what's here and eat some good food and explore a little bit and make sure that she really feels like she knows New York."
Speculation that Tayshia and Zac had broken up also surfaced in March when Tayshia was similarly seen without her engagement ring on, however she subsequently denied the couple had split.
"There's all these weird rumors circulating around that I'm not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are broken up. I don't know what is happening," Tayshia said on Instagram Stories at the time.
She added, "I was in [Los Angeles] for a hot minute and was able to finally drop off my ring and get it sized."
Tayshia reportedly followed up her video with a post on her Instagram Story that read, "Not gonna lie, I don't like getting DMs putting this weird energy into the universe lol. I love that there's so much love & support around our relationship but please don't put unnecessary rumors/pressure on us."
Around that same time, Zac had to reassure fans that his mother accidentally stopped following Tayshia on Instagram and there wasn't a falling out or intentional slight on his mom's part.
Following their televised engagement in 2020, Tayshia decided to move to New York City to be with her man, but she also kept her own place in California.
In a February 2021 interview with Marie Claire, the previously-divorced The Bachelorette star revealed she had decided to keep her own place "for peace of mind" since this is "not [her] first rodeo."
"Coming out of that [TV environment], I think we had a strong foundation, and then it's about, like, digging in together and getting to know each other and understanding each other's lives," Zac told Us of his post-show journey with Tayshia.
"We're both passionate, driven, busy human beings. And with that, we need to remind ourselves to work each other into it and we've done [that]."
Zac had continued, "So yeah, a couple months after, there were some ups and downs, of course, and, like, well-documented, but at the end of the day, it's all good right now... There are plans to get married, but it's been a wild start to the year."