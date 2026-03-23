Former 'The Bachelorette' bachelor James McCoy Taylor arrested again
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/23/2026
The Bachelorette alum James McCoy Taylor has been arrested again for his 2024 assault case.
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According to online records for Brazos County TX, James -- who competed on The Bachelorette's twelfth season starring JoJo Fletcher in 2016 -- was re-arrested on Friday, March 20 in connection to an April 2024 incident, Peoplereported.
James was taken into custody on a probable cause warrant stemming from the 2024 incident in which he was booked on charges for assault by causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint.
James was released hours later on March 20 on a $10,000 surety bond.
The country singer was previously arrested in August 2024 in College Station, TX, for the same two charges.
James pleaded guilty to the charges in 2025 and was sentenced to 18 months of probation, 80 hours of community service, a $750 fine, and $350 in court costs. James was also required to attend anger management classes and abstain from all contact with the victim.
In addition, James was banned from College Station Texas' Northgate Entertainment District.
While James' probation ended in February, the warrant for his re-arrest was reportedly issued on February 17 because James still owes hundreds of dollars in fines.
When James was taken into custody in 2024, the Bryan Police Department alleged he had "intentionally or knowingly by force, intimidation or deception, restrain[ed] [a woman] without her consent by restricting the moments of the said [woman], by shoving her to the ground, getting on top of her and using his body weight to prevent her from getting off the ground."
The Bachelorette alum denied the accusations at the time, explaining to People, "I'm a pretty big guy but I was trying to 'unlawfully restraining' a girl and she just... got away?... and walked right to her Uber right outside my house? With no injuries?"
He added, "I would never hurt anybody. I'm nice to every person I meet."
James allegedly told authorities that he had an "enjoyable and consensual" encounter with the woman.
According to court documents, the woman reportedly claimed she had "made out" with James at his condo before she "changed her mind and wanted to leave."
The woman accused James of tackling and getting on top of her when she tried to leave.
The woman further alleged that the singer "groped her vagina" and "used his body weight to hold her down and kiss her more," before she was "able to wiggle free," escape and call the police, People reported.
James was booked at the College Point Police Station and held under two separate bonds -- one bond for $2,000 under the DWI and a second bond for $4,000 due to the weapon charge.
The police report obtained by KBTX at the time stated that James was found urinating in a parking garage and an off-duty police officer told him not to operate his truck. James initially agreed to refrain from driving, but then he ignored the instruction and drove his truck anyway.
James was arrested while he was still in the parking garage with an 18-year-old "college freshman companion" in his truck.
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James -- who exited his truck with slurred speech, glassy eyes, and an inability to stand still, according to the officer -- allegedly said he planned to drive the young woman back to her dorm room.
But the officer wrote in the police report how this woman "was not in any kind of condition to appraise the benefits and risks of the situation she was in."
James also apparently admitted to having consumed six drinks within a three-hour period. Following field sobriety tests, police placed James under arrest, after which James allegedly made threats and called the officer an "idiot."
Later that day, James was released on the combined $6,000 bond.
A Brazos County judge ultimately found James guilty on both charges one month later. He was sentenced to serve five days in jail and pay a $500 fine and $585 in court costs. His driver's license was also temporary suspended.
While James left the show a fan-favorite and even a potential The Bachelor star option in 2016, he later developed the reputation of being a playboy and received backlash for his widely unpopular political views.
After James attended the riot at the Capitol in January 2021 in support of President Donald Trump, The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss tweeted about how James was "exiled" from Bachelor Nation.
James proceeded to joke about the punishment, and the country crooner's Instagram bio even read at the time, "Exiled from Bachelor Nation."
When JoJo eliminated James, she was in tears because she said the singer had touched her heart, and James insisted he had given the Bachelorette his "all."
"I'm so lucky that I got to meet somebody like you, because you have made me a better person," JoJo said. "And I really want you to find the perfect girl, and somebody who's going to treat you the way that you treat anybody who comes into your life."
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"I want to find that too," James noted. "The sad truth, though, is I kind of hear that a lot, like, 'You deserve a great girl,' but then I never get one -- but it's not your fault."
James thanked JoJo for being "so sweet" to him, and then he broke down into tears.
JoJo selected Jordan Rodgers as her winner at the end of the season, and they are now happily married with a child.