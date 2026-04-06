Former 'The Bachelor' producer shares "juicy" details about Peter Weber relationship in new book
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/06/2026
Former The Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca has written a book, The Love Producer, and promised to spill details about what really happened with Peter Weber behind the scenes.
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"Reality TV doesn't always air the full reality. I will be sharing my truth that I suppressed for a while," Julie toldEntertainment Weekly in an interview.
"I dealt with some shame and some fear around sharing it. And part of my journey was working through that and allowing myself to get to a place to be fully vulnerable -- like I got so many cast members to do. Every woman should own her story and own her truth... It's very juicy and Bachelor Nation is going to love it."
Before Peter's The Bachelor season even premiered in January 2020, spoilers were circulating about how his season ended, including a theory that he was secretly dating his producer, who ended up being Julie.
Peter and Julie added fuel to the speculation when they celebrated New Year's Eve together as a promotion for the show's 24th season.
Julie even felt the need to address rumors by stating on Instagram that she and Peter "didn't kiss at midnight."
Teasing the July 7, 2026 release of The Love Producer, Julie confirmed that she definitely had a close relationship with Peter -- and that maybe they got a little too close.
When asked about what Peter thinks of her new book, Julie alleged to EW, "He's not happy about it."
"You're basically with them 24/7. You're doing all their interviews, prepping them for all their dates, and helping guide them on their entire journey," Julie explained.
It was during Hannah's season that Julie was introduced to Peter, one of her bachelors.
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"Peter and I instantly connected," Julie told EW.
"He felt like an immediate best friend. My job is digging into his heart, getting him to be vulnerable -- and I was doing the same. There were moments where I was like, 'Wow, I'm more open with Peter than I was with my boyfriend of five years.'"
"I was linked in the tabloids to a Bachelor and got a little entangled with that fantasy, which ultimately led me to a mid-30s meltdown, where I quit and embarked on my own journey for love," Julie explained.
"Once they broke up, we reconnected and were friends and stayed in touch here and there and had a few moments," Julie claimed of Peter.
"I'll get into it all and the complications there [in my book]... Peter has a bad rep, but I really adore him as a person. I think he's a wonderful person. He had a complicated season, but as a person, he means well and he's a really good guy."
The Love Producer is currently available for pre-order.