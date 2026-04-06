Former The Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca has written a book, The Love Producer, and promised to spill details about what really happened with Peter Weber behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT
"Reality TV doesn't always air the full reality. I will be sharing my truth that I suppressed for a while," Julie told Entertainment Weekly in an interview.

"I dealt with some shame and some fear around sharing it. And part of my journey was working through that and allowing myself to get to a place to be fully vulnerable -- like I got so many cast members to do. Every woman should own her story and own her truth... It's very juicy and Bachelor Nation is going to love it."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) 

Before Peter's The Bachelor season even premiered in January 2020, spoilers were circulating about how his season ended, including a theory that he was secretly dating his producer, who ended up being Julie.

Peter and Julie added fuel to the speculation when they celebrated New Year's Eve together as a promotion for the show's 24th season.

Julie even felt the need to address rumors by stating on Instagram that she and Peter "didn't kiss at midnight."

Teasing the July 7, 2026 release of The Love Producer, Julie confirmed that she definitely had a close relationship with Peter -- and that maybe they got a little too close.

When asked about what Peter thinks of her new book, Julie alleged to EW, "He's not happy about it."

Julie was hired to help plan dates for The Bachelor franchise starting with Andi Dorfman's The Bachelorette season in 2014.

Julie was later promoted to work directly with Hannah Brown for The Bachelorette's 15th season in 2019.

"You're basically with them 24/7. You're doing all their interviews, prepping them for all their dates, and helping guide them on their entire journey," Julie explained.

It was during Hannah's season that Julie was introduced to Peter, one of her bachelors.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Peter and I instantly connected," Julie told EW.

"He felt like an immediate best friend. My job is digging into his heart, getting him to be vulnerable -- and I was doing the same. There were moments where I was like, 'Wow, I'm more open with Peter than I was with my boyfriend of five years.'"

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

After Peter finished Hannah's season in third place, he was tapped to hand out roses of his own.

Julie admitted that producers have an "interesting bond" with the contestants that viewers don't get to see.

"The intimacy that the lead producers have with the people they're with... It got complicated and lines became blurred," Julie admitted.

Viewers saw Peter get engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during his season finale, but the pair ended their relationship before the live After the Final Rose special aired in March 2020.

During After the Final Rose, Peter tried to reconcile with his runner-up, Madison Prewett, but their romance never really got off the ground post-show.

ADVERTISEMENT
Peter eventually began to date his The Bachelor fifth-place finisher Kelley Flanagan in May 2020.

"Immediately after [the show], I dealt with a lot of hurt. I don't think Kelley wanted him to talk to me. That was my understanding, so we lost contact," Julie recalled.

"We had become so close. For nine months, I spent every day with him. There was a grief period there for many reasons."

Julie chose to leave her position with The Bachelor franchise after Matt James' season aired in 2021.

"I was linked in the tabloids to a Bachelor and got a little entangled with that fantasy, which ultimately led me to a mid-30s meltdown, where I quit and embarked on my own journey for love," Julie explained.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Julie called producing and forming relationships with a show's star or contestants "a tricky balance, for sure."

"What is the line?" she questioned.

"Obviously, there's certain stuff you have to do, and that may even be what ultimately was part of me leaving the show, especially with Peter."

Julie reiterated how she and Peter "became really close as friends," and she added, "That was a really intense, sort of spiral of things with him. It can impact you on an emotional level."

Peter and Kelley had an on-again, off-again relationship. They broke up once in February 2021, with Kelley revealing things had ended "really badly."

But the pair appeared to get back together in August 2022.

Peter and Kelley confirmed their relationship was back on via social media in October 2022, but they officially split -- once and for all -- in early 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
"Once they broke up, we reconnected and were friends and stayed in touch here and there and had a few moments," Julie claimed of Peter.

"I'll get into it all and the complications there [in my book]... Peter has a bad rep, but I really adore him as a person. I think he's a wonderful person. He had a complicated season, but as a person, he means well and he's a really good guy."

The Love Producer is currently available for pre-order.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) 

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELOR 24
THE BACHELOR SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELOR 24 NEWS