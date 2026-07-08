While Peter Weber's The Bachelor season was airing from in early 2020, ABC executives were allegedly considering Julie -- who served as Peter's main producer during his season -- as the next leading lady of the franchise.
"I had gone to Florida for my papa's 90th birthday and I got a call from [The Bachelor creator] Mike Fleiss," Julie recalled during a recent appearance on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.
"He was like, 'Julie!' I was so scared."
Julie was "scared" because, at that time, rumors were circulating that Peter may have ended up dating his producer rather than one of his The Bachelor finalists.
"[Mike] was like, 'Julie, I want you to know we are loving these rumors, and I was wondering, would you ever consider being the Bachelorette?'" Julie recalled.
"I was like, 'Yes! Line up 25 men for me. I am ready to throw down! Put on the gowns. Yes!' I was like, 'I am done with this. I just want to find love!' I am a hopeless romantic, and I've seen the love happen."
Julie claimed that Mike viewed her as "the modern-day Cinderella story" and loved the idea of her handing out roses.
"And I said, 'I'd be lying if I didn't think the same. I am the girl behind the camera, picking the boogers out of your nose!' I was like, 'I am ready for my close up!'" she said.
"So I really thought [it was me] for a minute. I had a secret meeting... So I was in Florida and he said, 'Let's have a meeting when you get back.' So I had a meeting with him and [ABC reality chief Rob Mills], and I really thought I crushed the meeting."se
She added, "And then they were like, 'We want you to meet with the other executives, so stand by and we'll talk about it.'"
While Peter's support was flattering, Julie admitted she also felt "a bit of sadness" that he was so excited about the prospect of her dating a bunch of other guys.
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At this point, Julie admitted she had strong feelings for Peter but had yet to make those feelings known.
"As you know, I had already started writing the hypothetical love story in my head of Peter and me jetting off into the sunset together," she writes in her book.
"Becoming the Bachelorette would mean this scenario couldn't happen."
In Julie's book, she said she first hooked up with Peter when they reunited to film The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special as the last few episodes of Peter's The Bachelor season were still airing on ABC.
"Shame crept in... How horrible of a producer could I be? I literally went and f***ed the first male contestant I produced," she writes in her book, according to Us. "That is wrong on so many levels."
The Bachelor viewers watched Peter get engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during his season finale, but the pair ended their relationship before the live After the Final Rose special aired.
During After the Final Rose, Peter tried to reconcile with his runner-up, Madison Prewett, but the pair never committed to a relationship.
Julie also claimed she and Peter slept together multiple times when production halted on Clare'sThe Bachelorette season in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After enduring many ups and downs in The Bachelor franchise, Julie quit her position in 2021 following Matt James' season.
Julie said she finally professed her love to Peter -- who had an on-again, off-again relationship with Kelley until their final split in early 2023 -- over the phone in March 2024, which was about four years after they last hooked up.
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Julie admitted Peter was "shocked" about her revelation, and that they both agreed timing was never right for them and they should remain friends.
But when Julie decided to share her truth in her memoir, her friendship with Peter apparently came to an end.
"[Peter] blocked me," Julie revealed to Kaitlyn on her podcast. "But I think I was kind [to Peter] in the book."
Ahead of Julie's book release on July 7, Season 21 The Bachelor star Nick Viall vented in an Instagram clip of his "The Viall Files" podcast that Julie's decision to write personal details about her complicated relationship with Peter was exploitive and "gross."
Peter commented on the Instagram post, "I've moved on from this period of my life and I'm ultimately responsible for my choices."
He continued, "What I'll say is this; I asked Julie on multiple occasions to please keep private, intimate details, private. This wasn't about a tv show anymore."
"Curious though if she mentions in the book about my last one on one with Hannah Ann, and how in the middle of our dinner conversation during one on one producer interviews, Julie tells me 'you will look like the biggest idiot in the world to America if you give her your rose,'" Peter alleged.
"I find it wrong to mess with a person's headspace like that and then go on to write a book about them."