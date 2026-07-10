Peter Weber has made it clear he's upset over former The Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca's intimate revelations about their relationship in her book, and according to Julie, he even threatened to sue her.

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"When I went to Peter's [children]'s book launch event [in late 2021], he said to me, 'Julie, you and I should write a book together,'" Julie claimed during the Tuesday, July 7 episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."

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Julie acknowledged Peter may have been "joking around," but then she continued, "I don't know, but for him to say he made multiple attempts [to talk to me], we actually had one conversation."

Julie told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti that her conversation with Peter was a pretty tense one.

"He threatened to sue. I said, 'No problem, I'll connect you with our lawyer.' I sent him the lawyer information," Julie revealed.

"This was months ago. I didn't have to tell him about the book, but I did, because I wanted to."

(In fact, Julie recently told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast that she thought she was "kind" to Peter in the book).

"And then the lawyer never heard from him," Julie told Ashley and Ben.

"And then when we were doing final edits in January, [my team] said, 'Hey, we'd rather troubleshoot anything now, if you could reach out to him and have him reach out to us, that'd be great.'"

Julie therefore said she contacted The Bachelor's Season 24 star again.

"I said, 'Hey, if you want to get in touch with our lawyer...' and he just never responded to me," Julie recalled.

"So to say he made multiple attempts [is not true]. Also, by the way, I'm not going to be silenced by a man. This story isn't about Peter; it's about my journey and my journey for love and my healing journey."
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Julie, however, admitted that she can't deny Peter "was a big part" of that journey considering she fell in love with him and they allegedly hooked up multiple times.

"Because he really was," she conceded.

"I'm super grateful for him because he really was the person who catapulted me to leaving the show [in 2021] and to going on my healing journey and to finding a purpose that's more aligned with who I am as a person. So I'm grateful to him in that regard."

Before Peter's The Bachelor season premiered in January 2020, spoilers were circulating about how his season ended, including a theory that he was secretly dating his producer, who ended up being Julie.

While promoting her new book The Love Producer this past spring, Julie teased that her close relationship with Peter "got complicated and lines became blurred" while filming The Bachelor's 24th season in late 2019.

Julie's comments led fans to speculate for months that maybe she and Peter hooked up or had a secret romance.

Peter ultimately proposed marriage to Hannah Ann Sluss when they filmed the finale of his The Bachelor season in Australia in November 2019, but, according to Julie, the pair ended their engagement in January 2020.

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Julie claimed in her book that she had sex with Peter for the first time prior to filming The Women Tell All special, which presumably taped in February 2020.

Peter's The Bachelor finale then aired in mid-March, and the live After the Final Rose special featured Peter confirming his split from Hannah Ann and then reconciling with his runner-up, Madison Prewett.

However, Peter and Madison's revived romance fizzled out in the real world in a matter of days.

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Julie wrote in her book that she and Peter hooked up again, multiple times, in March 2020, while production on Clare Crawley's The Bachelorette season was on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Julie said she was heartbroken when photographs surfaced of Peter reuniting with his The Bachelor fifth-place finisher, Kelley Flanagan, in Chicago in late March 2020.

Peter and Kelley went Instagram official in May 2020, and they had an on-again, off-again relationship until they broke up once and for all in early 2023.

Julie said she finally professed her love to Peter over the phone in March 2024 -- which was about four years after they last hooked up -- but they both decided their timing was off and they should just remain friends.

The pair's friendship, however, was destroyed when Julie let Peter know that she was writing this book. Julie revealed on Kaitlyn's podcast last month that Peter "blocked" her.

Peter told TMZ after Julie's book hit shelves that he's deeply disappointed in her decision to reveal such intimate details about their history.

"I just find it ironic that Julie is coming out with a book all about finding your truth and searching for love, when the entire time I was trying to do just that on my season of The Bachelor, with her as my main confidant and guide throughout the process, her actions said otherwise," Peter said.

Peter also claimed that he spoke with Julie for about 90 minutes before her memoir was published and begged her, repeatedly, not to include his name or private information about him in the book.

The pilot added, "To have her laugh in my face while I was very vulnerably expressing my reasons for wanting to be left out of this book was unforgivable. (And yes, she knows I have the conversation recorded)."

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Ahead of the July 7 book release, Season 21 The Bachelor star Nick Viall vented in an Instagram clip of his "The Viall Files" podcast that Julie is exploitive, "manipulative" and "gross" for exposing details about her once-complicated relationship with Peter.

Peter commented on the Instagram post earlier this week, in part, "What I'll say is this; I asked Julie on multiple occasions to please keep private, intimate details, private. This wasn't about a tv show anymore."

Peter proceeded to call out Julie, claiming she had given him some bad advice during filming.

"Curious though if she mentions in the book about my last one on one with Hannah Ann, and how in the middle of our dinner conversation during one on one producer interviews, Julie tells me 'you will look like the biggest idiot in the world to America if you give her your rose,'" Peter alleged.

"I find it wrong to mess with a person's headspace like that and then go on to write a book about them."

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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