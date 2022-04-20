"Yessss mama and papa this is so wonderful," Christensen said.
Sharapova retired from professional tennis in February 2020. She said in an essay for Vanity Fair at the time that she was ready to "compete on a different type of terrain."
"There are a few simple things I'm really looking forward to: A sense of stillness with my family. Lingering over a morning cup of coffee," Sharapova wrote. "Unexpected weekend getaways. Workouts of my choice (hello, dance class!)."
Sharapova and Gilkes got engaged in December 2020.
