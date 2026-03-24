As previously reported, Joshua died at age 36 on September 30, 2025, almost two decades after he won Season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance.
And according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office in Texas, Joshua's death was ruled a suicide , with "blunt force injuries" listed as the cause, TMZreported.
When Joshua's passing was confirmed last year, a relative told TMZ that the dancer died in the hospital after being hit by a train.
Joshua's family also asked for "privacy and prayers" from fans at the time.
Joshua, originally from Fort Worth, TX, competed onSo You Think You Can Dance in 2008 when he was 18 years old, and he appeared as an All-Star on Season 7 in 2010.
He went on to star in the movie Step Up 3D as well as the 2011 Footloose remake and an episode of American Horror Story.
Earlier this month, Joshua's friend and choreographer Comfort Fedoke wrote on social media that she was still "in disbelief" he was gone.
Joshua would have turned 37 at the time.
"A select few people could truly understand the pain and disbelief I feel all the time. We've known each other since we were 14, and we shared something that no one could ever take away from us," Comfort continued in her post.
"Being part of something as life-changing asSo You Think You Can Dance brought pressures that only a handful of people will ever truly understand. I wish I had more time. I wish I hadn't assumed there would always be more time to catch up, to talk, speak more about the struggles, reconcile."
Comfort concluded, "Realizing that time is gone has left a forever knot in my stomach. This s--- is truly unbelievable. Wishing you a heavenly birthday."
Several years ago, So You Think You Can Dance judge and former All-Star Stephen "tWitch" Boss died of suicide at age 40 in December 2022.
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Stephen finished as the runner-up behind Joshua on Season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance before they returned to the Fox reality series as All-Stars.
Joshua apparently had a difficult past and had multiple run-ins with the law.
In 2017, the dancer pleaded no contest to domestic violence involving an ex-girlfriend.
Joshua was convicted of one felony count of willfully injuring a girlfriend and assault with a deadly weapon for two separate incidents, Deadline Hollywood reported.
Joshua was sentenced at Van Nuys Courthouse in California in August 2017 to one year in jail.
Upon his release, Joshua was ordered to serve five years of probation and undergo one year of domestic-violence counseling. The judge presiding over the case additionally ordered Joshua to stay away from the victim for 10 years or else face further imprisonment.
The assault with a deadly weapon conviction stemmed from a June 2016 incident in which the dancer allegedly attacked an ex-girlfriend and chased her into a coffee shop, where a fight broke out with another individual and Joshua caused some damage in the shop.
Joshua was also convicted of "willfully injuring a girlfriend" in January 2016.
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When Joshua was charged in July 2016, he ultimately avoided a potential decade in prison. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.