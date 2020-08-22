Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman has died at age 64, his former band announced on social media.

The band did not disclose the circumstances or cause of his death.

"We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA," the musicians tweeted late Friday.

"He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform," they added.

Sherman performed on the Red Hot Chili Peppers' 1984 self-titled debut album, as well as the subsequent RHCP records Freaky Styley, Mother's Milk and The Abbey Road EP.

He was not, however, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with RHCP in 2012.

After his time with the band, Sherman went on to play guitar on Tonio K.'s Notes from the Lost Civilization and Bob Dylan's Knocked Out Loaded, and made music with George Clinton and Feargal Sharkey.