Adam signed on to host and executive produce MythBusters Jr. on the Science Channel in 2018 and the series premiered in January 2019.
Adam tweeted on Monday he was "at a loss" and had "no words" following Grant's sudden passing.
"I've been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years," Adam wrote on Twitter.
"Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend."
Grant reportedly graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in electrical engineering and has worked on films such as The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and The Matrix Reloaded.