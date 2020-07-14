Former MythBusters co-host Grant Imahara has died at the age of 49 from a reported brain aneurysm.

ADVERTISEMENT
Grant, an electrical engineer and roboticist, passed away on Monday, July 13, Us Weekly reported.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant," Discovery Channel said in a statement on the network's website.

"He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

According to multiple reports, the TV star from Los Angeles died unexpectedly after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Grant appeared on MythBusters for 10 years.

Grant joined the series in 2005 for Season 3 as a member of "The Build Team" with Kari Byron and Tory Belleci. Grant replaced Scottie Chapman on the show.

Grant left MythBusters in 2014 along with Kari and Tory when the show decided to drop "The Build Team."

The threesome then when on to star on the short-lived Netflix series White Rabbit Project two years later, which featured them investigating jailbreaks, weapons and more.

"Somedays I wish I had a time machine. @ToryBelleci @grantimahara," Kari tweeted after hearing the news about Grant's death.

Discovery shared that Grant was one of the few officially-trained operators for droid R2-D2 in Star Wars and he also engineered the Energizer Bunny's rhythmic beat.

Grant also enjoyed competing on Battlebots in the 1990s and early 2000s. Not only did he win the show, but he also served as a member of the judging panel in 2019.

MythBusters debuted on the Discovery Channel in January 2003 and wrapped in March 2016. The show was originally hosted by Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Adam signed on to host and executive produce MythBusters Jr. on the Science Channel in 2018 and the series premiered in January 2019.

Adam tweeted on Monday he was "at a loss" and had "no words" following Grant's sudden passing.

"I've been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years," Adam wrote on Twitter.

"Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend."

Grant reportedly graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in electrical engineering and has worked on films such as The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and The Matrix Reloaded.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

MYTHBUSTERS
MORE MYTHBUSTERS NEWS