Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison is engaged to be married.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 50-year-old television personality recently proposed to his girlfriend, Lauren Zima, in Napa Valley, Calif.

Harrison shared photos from his proposal Monday on Instagram. One of the pictures shows Harrison down on one knee as he slips the engagement ring onto Zima's finger.

"I love you @laurenzima The next chapter starts now!" he captioned the post.

Zima confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn't know love could be like this," the bride-to-be wrote.

"You are the most incredible partner," she told Harrison. "Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you. Here's to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest."

Bachelor Nation alums Ben Higgins, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Colton Underwood and Ashley Iaconetti were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Oh heck yes!!!!!! This is incredible, so pumped!" Higgins wrote.

"Yes so happy for you two," Luyendyk added.

"Congratulations! So happy for you both," Underwood said.

Harrison and Zima have been together since August 2018, according to Us Weekly.

Harrison permanently exited the Bachelor franchise in June after 20 years as host. Harrison initially stepped away in February after "speaking in a way that perpetuates racism" in an interview with former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay.