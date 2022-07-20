Nolan Neal, a singer known as a contestant on America's Got Talent and The Voice, has died at the age of 41.

Neal passed away in Nashville on Monday, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told TMZ. The singer's roommate reportedly discovered him after Neal's mother called to express concern over his welfare.

The medical examiner's office has not yet identified a cause of death, but added that "a powder residue" was discovered next to him.

Neal's cousin Dylan Seals additionally told People that the singer was discovered dead inside his apartment having "ultimately succumbed to his battle with substance abuse." Seals added that Nolan had lived with him for four months during a portion of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His death was later confirmed with a post on the singer's Instagram fan page.

"SING IN PEACE WITH THE ANGELS," the post said. "THE WORLD IS MISSING A BRIGHT LIGHT and HEAVEN JUST GOT A NEW MUSIC DIRECTOR."

Neal is best known for his appearances on the NBC reality shows America's Got Talent and The Voice.

He competed on Season 15 of America's Got Talent in 2020, and garnered attention when he performed an original song called "Send Me A Butterfly." He was ultimately eliminated in the show's quarterfinal round.

His audition for America's Got Talent also made waves when he sang another original, "Lost." Neal told the judges that it was the first song he wrote after kicking his drug habit, also describing some of his struggles with addiction.

"I partied really hard," Neal said on the show. "Pretty soon, I started to become unmanageable, because I thought I was a rockstar."

"I'm glad to be here today, sober and very clear and focused," the singer added.

Neal was additionally seen on Season 11 of The Voice. The singer was a part of Adam Levine's team but was eventually eliminated.

His television appearances were not the only time that Neal was open about his battles with drugs.

He told Knoxville, Tenn., station WBIR-TV in 2020 that, "I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean."

"I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying. This is not their fault. I had decided I wanted to drink like a normal person," Neal said. "I remember trying to be normal and fitting in. I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink. I tried to hide it. I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it."

Neal had said that he had "found happiness by helping others in recovery," adding that he "found a way to be happy without the things I thought made me happy before."