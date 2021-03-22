Forest Whitaker has joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming crime drama film Havoc starring Tom Hardy.

Havoc is being written, directed and produced by Gareth Evans, the filmmaker behind 2011's The Raid: Redemption and its 2014 sequel.

The film will follow a bruised detective fighting his way through a criminal underworld in order to save a politician's estranged son. The detective will also discover a deep web of corruption that has taken over his city.

Evans has an exclusive, multi-year deal with Netflix with Havoc being the first project under the deal.

Hardy is also producing along with Ed Talfan and Aram Tertzakian. No other casting has been announced.

Whitaker last starred in Netflix's holiday film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. He currently stars as real life gangster Bumpy Johnson in Epix's Godfather of Harlem, with Season 2 set to arrive on April 18.