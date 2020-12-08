Sci-fi series For All Mankind will return for a third season on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ confirmed in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the show for Season 3 ahead of its Season 2 premiere.

For All Mankind is created and executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten and Jodi Balfour star.

For All Mankind imagines an alternate history where the global space race never ended and the Soviet Union beat the United States to the moon. The series follows Edward Baldwin (Kinnaman), a fictional NASA astronaut, and other NASA astronauts and engineers.

Season 2 premieres Feb. 19. The season begins in 1983 at the height of the Cold War and will center on the United States and Soviet Union's battle to control resource-rich sites on the moon.

"The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters' stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war," an official synopsis reads.

Season 2 will feature new stars Cynthy Wu, Coral Pei±a and Casey W. Johnson. Wu will play Kelly, an astronaut's daughter, with Pei±a as an adult Aleida Rosales and Johnson as Danny Stevens, the son of Gordo (Dorman) and Tracy (Jones).

Other Apple TV+ series include The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The streaming service announced this month that Julianna Margulies will appear in Season 2.