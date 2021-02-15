Apple has announced a companion podcast for its sci-fi drama For All Mankind.

The studio said Monday that Krys Marshall, who plays Commander Danielle Poole on For All Mankind, will host a companion podcast for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series.

In a trailer, Marshall introduces herself and says the podcast will feature discussions about the show and interviews with the cast and real-life astronauts.

The first episode of For All Mankind: The Official Podcast will air on Apple Podcasts Friday, the same day as the For All Mankind Season 2 premiere.

The new podcast is Apple's first companion podcast. The show is produced by At Will Media.

For All Mankind is created and executive produced by Ronald D. Moore , Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Joel Kinnaman , Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten and Jodi Balfour star with Marshall.

The TV series imagines an alternate history where the global space race never ended and the Soviet Union beat the United States to the moon. Jones, who plays Tracy Stevens, said in 2019 that the show is an alternate history without "doom and gloom."

Apple TV+ renewed For All Mankind for Season 3 in December. Season 2 begins in 1983 at the height of the Cold War and will center on the United States and Soviet Union's battle control resource-rich sites on the Moon.