Food Network star Duff Goldman is a new dad.

The 46-year-old pastry chef and television personality welcomed his first child, daughter Josephine, with his wife, Johnna Goldman, on Sunday.

Goldman shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos with his baby girl.

"I have no words to describe this blessing. @johnnapgoldman and I made a baby! Her name is Josephine and she is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in the whole world," Goldman captioned the post.

"Some friends have told me that the love I'll experience when looking at my daughter will be different than anything I've ever experienced and they were totally right," he added.

Goldman had nothing but praise for his wife, Johnna.

"My muffin was amazing and I am in awe of how strong and natural and intuitive she is. She's a natural mom no doubt," he said. "We made a family! I have a whole little family!"

Goldman said his baby girl already loves music, including James Brown and Led Zeppelin.

"I'm so in love I can't stand it," he said. "I have the two best ladies in the whole world."

Johnna Goldman confirmed the news and posted photos on her own account.

"Josephine Frances Goldman," she wrote.

Chefs Andrew Zimmern and Jason Roberts and singer EmiSunshine were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Amazing!! Love to all," Zimmern wrote.

"what a blessing guys ... my heart filled with light and eyes with tears to see this post! I needed to see a miracle today! Love to the 3 of you xxxxxxxx! My friend @duffgoldman is a Dad," Roberts added.

"She is beautiful! Let me know when she needs a ukulele!!!!" EmiSunshine said.

Goldman and Johnna Goldman married in January 2019 and announced in August that they were expecting their first child.

"Our biggest adventure yet! Mini Muffin expected January 2021!" Johnna Goldman said on Instagram.

Goldman owns Charm City Cakes and is a Food Network star who has appeared on Ace of Cakes and Cake Masters. He presently hosts Kids Baking Championship.