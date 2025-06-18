Chef and Food Network star Anne Burrell has passed away at age 55 in her New York home.
Anne's family announced the chef's death in a statement to multiple media outlets on Tuesday, June 17.
"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend -- her smile lit up every room she entered," the statement read, according toThe New York Times.
"Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal."
The Food Network also paid tribute to Anne, sharing in the following statement on Instagram: "We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning."
"Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent -- teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring," the statement continued.
"Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."
Authorities responded to a 911 call early on Tuesday morning at a Brooklyn residence, Us Weekly reported.
A representative from the New York City Police Department told the magazine that once they arrived at the New York address -- which Us later confirmed was Anne's home address -- they discovered "an unconscious and unresponsive" woman.
The woman, unidentified by police at the time, was pronounced dead "at the scene" in her home, and her cause of death was not revealed.
An investigation "remains ongoing," per the NYPD officials.
Anne first appeared on Food Network's Iron Chef America in 2005, serving as a sous-chef to Mario Batali. Anne continued to work beside Mario from 2005 to 2009.
She also served as the host of Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and co-host of Worst Cooks in America. Anne additionally appeared on several other cooking shows on Food Network, including The Best Thing I Ever Ate.
Many celebrities have paid their respects to Anne and her family online -- including Sandra Lee, Will Coleman, Bobby Berk and Kardea Brown.
Anne is survived by her mother Marlene, sister Jane, husband Stuart Claxton, and son Javier.
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.