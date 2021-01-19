The Foo Fighters are back with a new music video.

The rock band released an evocative video Tuesday for the song "Waiting on a War."

The "Waiting on a War" video shows both somber and hopeful scenes of young people. In one scene, a door opens to show adults wearing paper bags with ominous faces drawn on them.

"Waiting on a War" appears on the Foo Fighters' forthcoming album, Medicine at Midnight, slated for release Feb. 5. The album also features the singles "Shame Shame" and "No Son of Mine."

The Foo Fighters released "Waiting on a War" last week and performed the song Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said on Instagram that the song was inspired by his 11-year-old daughter, Harper, and his desire for a more hopeful future.

"As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I was always afraid of war ... most likely brought on by the political tension of the early 1980's and my proximity to the Nation's Capitol," Grohl wrote.

"Last fall, as I was driving my 11 year old daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, 'Daddy, is there going to be a war?' My heart sank in my chest as I looked into her innocent eyes, because I realized that she was now living under that same dark cloud of a hopeless future that I had felt 40 years ago," he said.

Medicine at Midnight is the Foo Fighters' first album since Concrete and Gold, released in 2017.

