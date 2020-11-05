Foo Fighters are set to be the musical guests on the next episode of Saturday Night Live, which features Dave Chappelle as the guest host.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sketch-comedy series made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday.

Saturday's episode will be the first since the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Chappelle also hosted the show in 2016 when President Donald Trump was elected.

Foo Fighters, on Twitter, teased new music alongside the caption "LPX," a hint that their 10th studio album is on the way.

The band last released their ninth studio album titled Concrete and Gold in 2017.