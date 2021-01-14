The Foo Fighters are back with new music.

The rock band released the song "Waiting on a War" on Thursday.

In a post on Twitter, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said he wrote "Waiting on a War" for his 11-year-old daughter, Harper. Grohl said he wants a more hopeful future for his children.

"As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I always always afraid of war. I had nightmares of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard, most likely brought upon by the political tension of the early 1980's and my proximity to the Nation's Capitol. My youth was spent under the dark cloud of a hopeless future," the singer wrote.

"Last fall, as I was driving my 11 year old daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, 'Daddy, is there going to be a war?' My heart sank in my chest as I looked into her innocent eyes, because I realized that she now living under that same dark cloud of a hopeless future that I had felt 40 years ago," he said.

Grohl said the conversation with his daughter inspired him to write "Waiting on a War" that same day.

"Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do," the star said.

"This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does," he added.

Grohl has three daughters, Harper, Violet, 14, and Ophelia, 6, with his wife, Jordyn Blum.

"Waiting on a War" appears on the Foo Fighters' forthcoming 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight. The album also features the singles "Shame Shame" and "No Son of Mine."

The Foo Fighters will release Medicine at Midnight on Feb. 5.