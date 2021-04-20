Foo Fighters released a new, animated music video for their song "Chasing Birds" on Tuesday.

The track appears on the band's latest album Medicine at Midnight, which was released in February. The album can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Pandora, Soundcloud and Tidal.

Frontman Dave Grohl and the other Foo Fighters take a psychedelic trip through the desert in the clip.

"Chasing birds to get high/ My head is in the clouds/ Chasing birds to get by/ I'm never coming down/ My heart is six feet underground," Grohl sings.

Foo Fighters will be performing at Global Citizen's upcoming Vax Live concert, which will promote the COVID-19 vaccine and call on world leaders to ensure that vaccines will be available to everyone globally.

Grohl recently collaborated with Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones for a new song inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic titled "Eazy Sleazy."

The rockstar also stars in Paramount+ series From Cradle to Stage, alongside his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl. The series, which premieres on May 6, will explore the relationship between famous music stars and their mothers.