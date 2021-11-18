Jason Sudeikis coaches a synchronized swim team in the Foo Fighters' latest music video for song "Love Dies Young."

Sudeikis, donning an American flag jacket, gives a group of female swimmers a comedic pep talk before they perform in front of a panel of judges in the clip released on Thursday.

"I picked you up out of the water with my hands from the scruffs of your necks and I looked at you and I said, 'You will be a champion...or not,'" Sudeikis says.

The band, including frontman Dave Grohl, have their faces placed onto the swimmers, who go on to earn perfect scores from the judges.

The video concludes with someone defecating in the swimming pool.The Foo Fighters begin throwing the feces around, which causes the judges to throw up.

Grohl served as the director of the music video.

"Love Dies Young" appears on the Foo Fighters' latest album titled Medicine at Midnight.

Foo Fighters are set to release a horror comedy film titled Studio 666, which will be coming to theaters on Feb. 25. The film will follow the band as they record Medicine at Midnight at a creepy mansion.