The Foo Fighters took the stage during a musical guest spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The rock band performed its songs "Waiting on a War" and "No Son of Mine" during Thursday's episode of the ABC late-night show.

The Foo Fighters released "Waiting on a War" earlier Thursday. In a post on Twitter, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said the song was inspired by his 11-year-old daughter, Harper, and his desire for a more hopeful future.

"As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I was always afraid of war ... most likely brought on by the political tension of the early 1980's and my proximity to the Nation's Capitol," Grohl wrote.

"Last fall, as I was driving my 11 year old daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, 'Daddy, is there going to be a war?' My heart sank in my chest as I looked into her innocent eyes, because I realized that she was now living under that same dark cloud of a hopeless future that I had felt 40 years ago," he said.

"Waiting on a War" and "No Son of Mine" appear on the Foo Fighters' forthcoming 10th album, Medicine at Midnight. The band will release the album Feb. 5, despite canceling its 25th anniversary tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was almost exactly a year ago that we finished our 'new' record Medicine at Midnight, with a massive world tour planned that would have taken us around the globe celebrating our 25th anniversary as a band. But, well.... you know..." Grohl said while releasing "No Son of Mine" this month.

"So, we waited. And waited. And waited. Until we finally realized that our music is made to be heard, whether it's in a festival field with 50,000 of our closest friends, or alone in your living room with a stiff cocktail. So the wait is over," he added.

Medicine at Midnight is the Foo Fighters' first album since Concrete and Gold, released in 2017.